Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

BYON has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a report on Friday, April 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Beyond in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Beyond Trading Up 1.3 %

BYON opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.51). Beyond had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $384.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

