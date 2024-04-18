FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 19,034 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 12,521 shares.The stock last traded at $68.76 and had previously closed at $69.57.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $509.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.60.

Get FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 25.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,210,000.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.