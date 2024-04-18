GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,435,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,785,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,104 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,271,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,107 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $155.47 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.63 and a twelve month high of $160.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.95 and its 200 day moving average is $140.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

