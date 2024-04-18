J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Lowered to $181.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $193.00 to $181.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $197.39.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $160.07 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $202.99 per share, with a total value of $1,014,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $200,548.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,687 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.