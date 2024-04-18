Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 10,698 shares.The stock last traded at $24.60 and had previously closed at $24.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
