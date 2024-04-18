Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 10,698 shares.The stock last traded at $24.60 and had previously closed at $24.50.

Nayax Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

About Nayax

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nayax by 873.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nayax by 621.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

