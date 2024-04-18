Raymond James & Associates Sells 966 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.43% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2,880.8% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 443,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 428,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,623,000 after purchasing an additional 171,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 69.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 119,953 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 166.4% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 163,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 101,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68,650 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

PTMC opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $380.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.80. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.70.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

