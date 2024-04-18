Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT)

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ: CMCT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/13/2024 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/11/2024 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/28/2024 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/12/2024 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/25/2024 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.51. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -10.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $4,550,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 251,276 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

