Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT)

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ: CMCT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/13/2024 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2024 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2024 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2024 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2024 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2024 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2024 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2024 – Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance
NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.51. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -10.18%.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
