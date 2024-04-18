Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,407,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Thursday, March 28th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $193,965.00.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $213.78 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.78 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.60 and a 200-day moving average of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.