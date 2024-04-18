Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 4,119 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 103.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,390,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CMS Energy by 1,392.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 911,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,561,000 after buying an additional 850,731 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $58.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.