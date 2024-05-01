Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Robinhood Markets to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Robinhood Markets to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.68.
In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $2,552,204.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,130.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,130.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $132,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 738,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,382,977 shares of company stock valued at $36,496,582 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.
