Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vistra were worth $30,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,795,000 after buying an additional 1,023,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,597,000 after buying an additional 534,299 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vistra by 19,070.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,426,000 after buying an additional 5,537,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vistra by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,551,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,186,000 after buying an additional 597,875 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vistra by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,190,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,228,000 after buying an additional 575,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Up 1.6 %

Vistra stock opened at $68.65 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $75.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.74.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

