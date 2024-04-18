Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Xcel Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Xcel Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Xcel Brands’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Brands in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Xcel Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of XELB opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Xcel Brands has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xcel Brands news, Director Mark Disanto purchased 146,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,270.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Xcel Brands in the third quarter worth $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Brands by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

