Adam Eltoukhy Sells 10,422 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,422 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $320,789.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 535,149 shares in the company, valued at $16,471,886.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,737 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $391,578.39.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,798,733.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,344 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $324,704.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $40.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IOT. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

