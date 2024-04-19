Bâloise Holding AG (BLHEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4983 per share on Monday, May 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Bâloise’s previous dividend of $0.48.

Bâloise Stock Performance

BLHEY stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. Bâloise has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

Bâloise Company Profile

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

