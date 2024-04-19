Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 94.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,242 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 169,329 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,821,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,726,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 630.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 113,499 shares in the last quarter.

LIT opened at $42.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.90. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $69.09.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

