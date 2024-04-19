Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.52

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.52 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 72.52 ($0.90). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 71.15 ($0.89), with a volume of 44 shares.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £350.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.52.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of €2.10 ($2.23) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $2.00. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s payout ratio is 4,015.30%.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

