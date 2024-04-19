Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPM opened at $34.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $36.55.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

