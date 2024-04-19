iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,078,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,602,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 105,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI opened at $105.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $88.33 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

