Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $410,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VMBS stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.