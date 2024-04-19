Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi raised its stake in Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Jabil Stock Performance

JBL opened at $129.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.48 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,177 shares of company stock worth $13,678,039 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

