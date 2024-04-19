Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 270.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Oscar Health worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Oscar Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OSCR

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.