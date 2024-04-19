Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) CEO Andrew Spodek Purchases 1,110 Shares

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Spodek acquired 1,110 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $14,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 247,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,493. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Spodek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Andrew Spodek acquired 8,709 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $117,571.50.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Andrew Spodek acquired 10,000 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00.

Shares of PSTL opened at $13.47 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $303.21 million, a PE ratio of 122.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.21). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 872.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 550,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 106,613 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 39,562 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,048 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

