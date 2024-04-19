Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $534.87 and last traded at $542.01. Approximately 41,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 275,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $556.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $484.00 to $526.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $676.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.84.

Get Saia alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SAIA

Saia Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $573.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.48 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total value of $1,539,898.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,738.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.