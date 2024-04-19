Scott B. Flaherty Sells 2,200 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $110,946.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,230.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $344.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $52.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.28 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 10.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 91.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 4,079.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 590.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

WLFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

