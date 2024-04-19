SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Kemper by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kemper by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,125,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,408,000 after buying an additional 150,584 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average is $51.21. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. Equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.18%.

KMPR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

