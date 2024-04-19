SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 12.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLBC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Plumas Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLBC opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Boigon sold 1,600 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plumas Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.