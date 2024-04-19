uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.06

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.06 and traded as low as $4.66. uniQure shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 440,845 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QURE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on uniQure from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on uniQure from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

uniQure Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $225.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.95.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.01. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 99.31% and a negative net margin of 1,947.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post -4.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at uniQure

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $177,190.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $177,190.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,643 shares in the company, valued at $554,110.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,265 shares of company stock worth $339,845. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in uniQure by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Featured Stories

