Wealth Alliance Invests $323,000 in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kooman & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 200,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 488,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 226,377 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,661,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,182,000 after acquiring an additional 809,652 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $2,360,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 81,000 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of REET stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.