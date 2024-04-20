350 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Bought by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TER opened at $95.97 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. Teradyne’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.73.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

