Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 400 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWV. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 606.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $857.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.71.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.