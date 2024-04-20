Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 8,789.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.