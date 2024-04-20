8,400 Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $34.10.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.
