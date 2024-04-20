8,400 Shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Bought by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.47. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $34.10.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.