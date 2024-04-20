Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Given New C$25.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$25.25 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.68.

Torex Gold Resources Price Performance

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$20.38 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.40 and a 52 week high of C$25.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C($0.21). Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of C$384.49 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.0050352 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rodrigo Sandoval Navarro purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$49,843.00. Insiders bought a total of 7,715 shares of company stock valued at $78,078 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

