Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $435.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $425.00 to $435.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $396.17.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $366.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $386.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.10. The stock has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.