Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 725,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $102,295,000 after purchasing an additional 68,780 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 947,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $133,497,000 after purchasing an additional 196,492 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $155.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.27 and a 12 month high of $161.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

