Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 369.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $288.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.91. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $306.98.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.