Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $354,000 Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,077,000 after acquiring an additional 63,413 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Pool by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pool by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pool by 56.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after acquiring an additional 313,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.50.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $361.13 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $394.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.57.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 33.03%.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.