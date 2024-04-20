Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 519 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $63.66 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.