Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,953 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Builders FirstSource worth $13,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $176.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.76. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

