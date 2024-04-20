Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $76.43 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2479 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

