Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 80 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 716.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2,410.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $191.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.57. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $1,901,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,683. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

