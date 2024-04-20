Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 520 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,065,000 after buying an additional 2,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,220,000 after purchasing an additional 314,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BND opened at $70.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average of $71.61. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2163 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.