Cambridge Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth $406,000.
Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA FELC opened at $28.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.79. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $29.60.
