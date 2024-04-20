Cambridge Trust Co. Grows Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after buying an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $332,438,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Airbnb Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $155.01 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 475,414 shares of company stock worth $75,187,257. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.