Cambridge Trust Co. Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,511,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $157.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.10 and its 200-day moving average is $152.11. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

