Cambridge Trust Co. Has $31,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 280.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Celsius by 443.6% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 388.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Celsius by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Celsius by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $68.84 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 89.02, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 127,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $5,484,250.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,576,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,749,825.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at $29,404,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 127,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $5,484,250.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,576,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,749,825.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,038,400 shares of company stock worth $60,947,637 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CELH. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.