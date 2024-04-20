Cambridge Trust Co. Has $39,000 Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,742,000 after buying an additional 404,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $857,967,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,628,000 after purchasing an additional 528,634 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 107,870.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,991,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,330,000 after purchasing an additional 174,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $60.20 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average is $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 323.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 14,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $889,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Barclays cut their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

