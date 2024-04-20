Cambridge Trust Co. Has $48.69 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.0% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $48,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $119.90 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

