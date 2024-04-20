Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 493,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,344,000 after buying an additional 21,066 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 6,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 572,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,223,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $119.90 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $474.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

