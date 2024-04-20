Ninety One UK Ltd Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:F opened at $12.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

